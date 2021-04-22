Earnings results for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Vicor last posted its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.5. Vicor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vicor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.58%. The high price target for VICR is $120.00 and the low price target for VICR is $85.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vicor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Vicor has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $84.33. Vicor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Vicor does not currently pay a dividend. Vicor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vicor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,187,786.00 in company stock. 36.60% of the stock of Vicor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.53% of the stock of Vicor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Vicor are expected to grow by 212.12% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 468.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 468.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.77. Vicor has a P/B Ratio of 16.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

