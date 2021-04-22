Earnings results for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

WNS last released its earnings data on January 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm earned $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. WNS has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. WNS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WNS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.95%. The high price target for WNS is $85.00 and the low price target for WNS is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WNS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.67, WNS has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $73.80. WNS has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS does not currently pay a dividend. WNS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WNS (NYSE:WNS)

In the past three months, WNS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 99.74% of the stock of WNS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WNS (NYSE:WNS



Earnings for WNS are expected to grow by 26.46% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of WNS is 36.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of WNS is 36.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.43. WNS has a PEG Ratio of 5.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WNS has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here