Earnings results for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm earned $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.50%. The high price target for WWE is $66.00 and the low price target for WWE is $42.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

World Wrestling Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.08, World Wrestling Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $56.94. World Wrestling Entertainment has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. World Wrestling Entertainment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 56.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, World Wrestling Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that World Wrestling Entertainment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

In the past three months, World Wrestling Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.20% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.50% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE



Earnings for World Wrestling Entertainment are expected to grow by 22.37% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 34.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 34.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 44.73. World Wrestling Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 15.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

