Earnings results for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

WSFS Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business earned $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. WSFS Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.10%. The high price target for WSFS is $55.00 and the low price target for WSFS is $50.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

WSFS Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, WSFS Financial has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $48.58. WSFS Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WSFS Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WSFS Financial is 12.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WSFS Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.91% next year. This indicates that WSFS Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

In the past three months, WSFS Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,271,619.00 in company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by insiders. 83.76% of the stock of WSFS Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for WSFS Financial are expected to grow by 152.83% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 24.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of WSFS Financial is 24.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. WSFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

