Earnings results for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Alaska Air Group last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company earned $808 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has generated $6.42 earnings per share over the last year. Alaska Air Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alaska Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.54%. The high price target for ALK is $104.00 and the low price target for ALK is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alaska Air Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.77, Alaska Air Group has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $68.83. Alaska Air Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alaska Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

In the past three months, Alaska Air Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,448,908.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Alaska Air Group is held by insiders. 73.10% of the stock of Alaska Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK



Earnings for Alaska Air Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.43) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Alaska Air Group is -12.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alaska Air Group is -12.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alaska Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

