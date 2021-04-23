Earnings results for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Allegion last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company earned $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Allegion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.18%. The high price target for ALLE is $150.00 and the low price target for ALLE is $99.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Allegion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $116.88, Allegion has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $133.09. Allegion has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion has a dividend yield of 1.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allegion has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Allegion is 29.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allegion will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.17% next year. This indicates that Allegion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

In the past three months, Allegion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of Allegion is held by insiders. 93.20% of the stock of Allegion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE



Earnings for Allegion are expected to decrease by -3.75% in the coming year, from $4.80 to $4.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 41.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Allegion is 41.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Allegion has a P/B Ratio of 16.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

