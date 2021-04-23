Earnings results for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Alpine Income Property Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Alpine Income Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alpine Income Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.62%. The high price target for PINE is $23.00 and the low price target for PINE is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alpine Income Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Alpine Income Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.31% next year. This indicates that Alpine Income Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

In the past three months, Alpine Income Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Alpine Income Property Trust is held by insiders. 55.04% of the stock of Alpine Income Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE



Earnings for Alpine Income Property Trust are expected to grow by 18.55% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.47 per share. Alpine Income Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

