Earnings results for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

American Electric Power last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company earned $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. American Electric Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Electric Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.29%. The high price target for AEP is $107.00 and the low price target for AEP is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Electric Power has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.18, American Electric Power has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $89.35. American Electric Power has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Electric Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Electric Power is 69.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Electric Power will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.79% next year. This indicates that American Electric Power will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

In the past three months, American Electric Power insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,204,606.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by insiders. 75.01% of the stock of American Electric Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP



Earnings for American Electric Power are expected to grow by 7.16% in the coming year, from $4.33 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 23.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of American Electric Power is 23.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 30.84. American Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 3.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

