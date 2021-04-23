Earnings results for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98.

American Express last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company earned $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has generated $8.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. American Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.37%. The high price target for AXP is $166.00 and the low price target for AXP is $85.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $121.60, American Express has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $147.16. American Express has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Express is 20.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Express will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.52% next year. This indicates that American Express will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

In the past three months, American Express insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,454,514.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of American Express is held by insiders. 83.54% of the stock of American Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Express (NYSE:AXP



Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 38.97% in the coming year, from $4.85 to $6.74 per share. The P/E ratio of American Express is 36.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of American Express is 36.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.52. American Express has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Express has a P/B Ratio of 5.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

