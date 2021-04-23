Earnings results for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Arrow Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.26%. The high price target for AROW is $28.00 and the low price target for AROW is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arrow Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Arrow Financial has a forecasted downside of 19.3% from its current price of $34.68. Arrow Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Arrow Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arrow Financial is 42.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Arrow Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.11% next year. This indicates that Arrow Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

In the past three months, Arrow Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Arrow Financial is held by insiders. 42.19% of the stock of Arrow Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW



Earnings for Arrow Financial are expected to decrease by -4.26% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Arrow Financial is 14.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Arrow Financial is 14.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.52. Arrow Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

