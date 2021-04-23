Earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Autoliv last posted its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7. Autoliv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Autoliv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.32%. The high price target for ALV is $119.00 and the low price target for ALV is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv does not currently pay a dividend. Autoliv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

In the past three months, Autoliv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $127,800.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Autoliv is held by insiders. 35.25% of the stock of Autoliv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV



Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 126.10% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $6.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 55.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 55.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.45. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

