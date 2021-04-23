Earnings results for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AZZ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.54%. The high price target for AZZ is $50.00 and the low price target for AZZ is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AZZ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, AZZ has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $53.50. AZZ has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AZZ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AZZ is 25.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AZZ will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.66% next year. This indicates that AZZ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

In the past three months, AZZ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $456,853.00 in company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of AZZ is held by insiders. 88.42% of the stock of AZZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ



Earnings for AZZ are expected to grow by 46.41% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 109.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 109.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.64. AZZ has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

