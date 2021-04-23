Earnings results for BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

BayCom last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. BayCom has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. BayCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BayCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.91%. The high price target for BCML is $18.00 and the low price target for BCML is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BayCom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, BayCom has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $17.84. BayCom has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom does not currently pay a dividend. BayCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

In the past three months, BayCom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of BayCom is held by insiders. 58.82% of the stock of BayCom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML



Earnings for BayCom are expected to grow by 25.19% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of BayCom is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of BayCom is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54.

