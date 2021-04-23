Earnings results for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 29 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.14.

Biogen last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.29. The business earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has generated $33.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Biogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $303.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.40%. The high price target for BIIB is $450.00 and the low price target for BIIB is $175.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Biogen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $303.31, Biogen has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $269.85. Biogen has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen does not currently pay a dividend. Biogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

In the past three months, Biogen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Biogen is held by insiders. 83.51% of the stock of Biogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB



Earnings for Biogen are expected to decrease by -25.22% in the coming year, from $33.63 to $25.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Biogen is 8.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of Biogen is 8.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.55. Biogen has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Biogen has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

