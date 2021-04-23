Earnings results for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Canon last posted its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canon in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Canon.

Dividend Strength: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canon does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Canon is 53.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canon will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.00% next year. This indicates that Canon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

In the past three months, Canon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of Canon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canon (NYSE:CAJ



Earnings for Canon are expected to grow by 35.14% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Canon is 45.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Canon is 45.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.77. Canon has a PEG Ratio of 21.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canon has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

