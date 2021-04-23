Earnings results for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Carlisle Companies last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Carlisle Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.61%. The high price target for CSL is $188.00 and the low price target for CSL is $150.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carlisle Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.40, Carlisle Companies has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $179.25. Carlisle Companies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carlisle Companies has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Carlisle Companies is 25.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carlisle Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.79% next year. This indicates that Carlisle Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

In the past three months, Carlisle Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,295,899.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by insiders. 90.14% of the stock of Carlisle Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL



Earnings for Carlisle Companies are expected to grow by 16.72% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $7.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 29.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Carlisle Companies is 29.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Carlisle Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Carlisle Companies has a P/B Ratio of 3.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

