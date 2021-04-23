Earnings results for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.29.

Celanese last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Its revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Celanese has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celanese in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.92%. The high price target for CE is $183.00 and the low price target for CE is $85.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celanese has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Celanese has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Celanese is 28.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Celanese will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.94% next year. This indicates that Celanese will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

In the past three months, Celanese insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,023,082.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Celanese is held by insiders. 97.51% of the stock of Celanese is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celanese (NYSE:CE



Earnings for Celanese are expected to grow by 30.19% in the coming year, from $7.22 to $9.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 32.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 32.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.04. Celanese has a PEG Ratio of 2.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Celanese has a P/B Ratio of 6.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

