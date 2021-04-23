Earnings results for Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Citizens last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Dividend Strength: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citizens has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

In the past three months, Citizens insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Citizens is held by insiders. Only 17.34% of the stock of Citizens is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN



The P/E ratio of Citizens is 16.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.76. The P/E ratio of Citizens is 16.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54. Citizens has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here