Earnings results for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Civista Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Civista Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.63%. The high price target for CIVB is $24.00 and the low price target for CIVB is $17.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Civista Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.81, Civista Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $22.94. Civista Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Civista Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Civista Bancshares is 23.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Civista Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.92% next year. This indicates that Civista Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

In the past three months, Civista Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by insiders. 53.33% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB



Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -6.74% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.52. Civista Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

