Earnings results for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.41%. The high price target for CLF is $22.00 and the low price target for CLF is $5.25. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs does not currently pay a dividend. Cleveland-Cliffs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

In the past three months, Cleveland-Cliffs insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $201,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.83% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by insiders. 67.60% of the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF



Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is -60.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cleveland-Cliffs is -60.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cleveland-Cliffs has a P/B Ratio of 12.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

