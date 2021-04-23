Earnings results for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Colony Bankcorp last announced its earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Colony Bankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Colony Bankcorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Colony Bankcorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Colony Bankcorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,263.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.22% of the stock of Colony Bankcorp is held by insiders. Only 25.83% of the stock of Colony Bankcorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Colony Bankcorp is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Colony Bankcorp is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54. Colony Bankcorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

