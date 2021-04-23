Earnings results for Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Community Bankers Trust last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business earned $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Community Bankers Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Community Bankers Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bankers Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.42%. The high price target for ESXB is $8.00 and the low price target for ESXB is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Community Bankers Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Community Bankers Trust has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $8.37. Community Bankers Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bankers Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 18.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

In the past three months, Community Bankers Trust insiders have sold 142.67% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $76,030.00 in company stock and sold $184,500.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB



The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Community Bankers Trust is 13.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54.

More latest stories: here