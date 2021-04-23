Earnings results for County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

County Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm earned $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. County Bancorp has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. County Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for County Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.68%. The high price target for ICBK is $27.00 and the low price target for ICBK is $21.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

County Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.88, County Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $23.10. County Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. County Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of County Bancorp is 16.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, County Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.08% next year. This indicates that County Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

In the past three months, County Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,152.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 24.10% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 25.89% of the stock of County Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK



Earnings for County Bancorp are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 37.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of County Bancorp is 37.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

