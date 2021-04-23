Earnings results for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Credit Suisse Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Credit Suisse Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Suisse Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.11%. The high price target for CS is $8.50 and the low price target for CS is $8.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Credit Suisse Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Credit Suisse Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 3.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Credit Suisse Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.11% next year. This indicates that Credit Suisse Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

In the past three months, Credit Suisse Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.07% of the stock of Credit Suisse Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS



Earnings for Credit Suisse Group are expected to decrease by -1.23% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.75. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Credit Suisse Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Credit Suisse Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

