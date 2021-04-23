Earnings results for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 20 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3.

D.R. Horton last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Its revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has generated $6.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. D.R. Horton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.04%. The high price target for DHI is $108.00 and the low price target for DHI is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

D.R. Horton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.67, D.R. Horton has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $93.30. D.R. Horton has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. D.R. Horton has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of D.R. Horton is 12.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, D.R. Horton will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.69% next year. This indicates that D.R. Horton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

In the past three months, D.R. Horton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,499,876.00 in company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of D.R. Horton is held by insiders. 82.15% of the stock of D.R. Horton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI



Earnings for D.R. Horton are expected to grow by 14.84% in the coming year, from $8.02 to $9.21 per share. The P/E ratio of D.R. Horton is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of D.R. Horton is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.43. D.R. Horton has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. D.R. Horton has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

