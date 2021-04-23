Earnings results for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Danaher last released its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Its revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Danaher has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaher in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $237.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.00%. The high price target for DHR is $280.00 and the low price target for DHR is $190.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Danaher has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Danaher is 19.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Danaher will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.63% next year. This indicates that Danaher will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

In the past three months, Danaher insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,575,134.00 in company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Danaher is held by insiders. 78.00% of the stock of Danaher is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Danaher (NYSE:DHR



Earnings for Danaher are expected to grow by 19.34% in the coming year, from $6.05 to $7.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 49.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Danaher is 49.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Danaher has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Danaher has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

