Dow Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

DOW last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm earned $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.24%. The high price target for DOW is $80.00 and the low price target for DOW is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, DOW has a forecasted downside of 18.2% from its current price of $64.82. DOW has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

DOW is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DOW has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DOW is 79.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, DOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.90% in the coming year. This indicates that DOW may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, DOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of DOW is held by insiders. 65.84% of the stock of DOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DOW are expected to grow by 98.61% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of DOW is -20.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DOW is -20.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DOW has a PEG Ratio of 6.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DOW has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

