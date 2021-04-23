Earnings results for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

East West Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. Its revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. East West Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.52%. The high price target for EWBC is $260.00 and the low price target for EWBC is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

East West Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. East West Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of East West Bancorp is 27.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, East West Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.08% next year. This indicates that East West Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, East West Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $295,098.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by insiders. 88.80% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for East West Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. East West Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. East West Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

