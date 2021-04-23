Earnings results for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

First Business Financial Services last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm earned $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Business Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.10%. The high price target for FBIZ is $26.00 and the low price target for FBIZ is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Business Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, First Business Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $24.16. First Business Financial Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Business Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Business Financial Services is 26.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Business Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.88% next year. This indicates that First Business Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

In the past three months, First Business Financial Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of First Business Financial Services is held by insiders. 63.09% of the stock of First Business Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ



Earnings for First Business Financial Services are expected to grow by 19.67% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of First Business Financial Services is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of First Business Financial Services is 12.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. First Business Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

