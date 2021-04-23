Earnings results for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

First Hawaiian last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. First Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.81%. The high price target for FHB is $23.00 and the low price target for FHB is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Hawaiian has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Hawaiian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Hawaiian is 47.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Hawaiian will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.82% next year. This indicates that First Hawaiian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

In the past three months, First Hawaiian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by insiders. 99.10% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB



Earnings for First Hawaiian are expected to grow by 15.33% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 18.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.52. First Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

