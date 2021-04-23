Earnings results for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

First Western Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The business earned $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. First Western Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Western Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.34%. The high price target for MYFW is $25.00 and the low price target for MYFW is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Western Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, First Western Financial has a forecasted downside of 23.3% from its current price of $26.09. First Western Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial does not currently pay a dividend. First Western Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

In the past three months, First Western Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of First Western Financial is held by insiders. 43.90% of the stock of First Western Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW



The P/E ratio of First Western Financial is 9.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of First Western Financial is 9.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. First Western Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

