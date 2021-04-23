Earnings results for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Freeport-McMoRan last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.97%. The high price target for FCX is $42.00 and the low price target for FCX is $12.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Freeport-McMoRan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Freeport-McMoRan has a forecasted downside of 29.0% from its current price of $35.90. Freeport-McMoRan has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Freeport-McMoRan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is 1,500.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Freeport-McMoRan will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.78% next year. This indicates that Freeport-McMoRan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

In the past three months, Freeport-McMoRan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $74,168,434.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by insiders. 72.30% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX



Earnings for Freeport-McMoRan are expected to grow by 262.50% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -398.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -398.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Freeport-McMoRan has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

