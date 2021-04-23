Earnings results for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Gentex last announced its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company earned $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Gentex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.57, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.34%. The high price target for GNTX is $43.00 and the low price target for GNTX is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gentex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.57, Gentex has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $35.61. Gentex has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gentex has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gentex is 28.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gentex will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.74% next year. This indicates that Gentex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

In the past three months, Gentex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,559,307.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Gentex is held by insiders. 81.53% of the stock of Gentex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX



Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 42.65% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 29.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 29.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 71.45. Gentex has a PEG Ratio of 7.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gentex has a P/B Ratio of 4.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

