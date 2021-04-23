Earnings results for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Genuine Parts last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year. Genuine Parts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genuine Parts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.89%. The high price target for GPC is $117.00 and the low price target for GPC is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts pays a meaningful dividend of 2.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genuine Parts has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genuine Parts is 57.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genuine Parts will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.40% next year. This indicates that Genuine Parts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

In the past three months, Genuine Parts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by insiders. 76.87% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC



Earnings for Genuine Parts are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $5.10 to $5.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -90.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -90.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genuine Parts has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

