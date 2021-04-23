Earnings results for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Greene County Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Greene County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Greene County Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Greene County Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

In the past three months, Greene County Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,933.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Greene County Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 5.81% of the stock of Greene County Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Greene County Bancorp is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Greene County Bancorp is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.52. Greene County Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

