Earnings results for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.33.

HCA Healthcare last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business earned $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has generated $10.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. HCA Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $180.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.84%. The high price target for HCA is $230.00 and the low price target for HCA is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HCA Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.06, HCA Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $197.53. HCA Healthcare has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HCA Healthcare has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HCA Healthcare is 18.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HCA Healthcare will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.11% next year. This indicates that HCA Healthcare will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

In the past three months, HCA Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,526,026.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by insiders. 68.69% of the stock of HCA Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA



Earnings for HCA Healthcare are expected to grow by 70.04% in the coming year, from $7.01 to $11.92 per share. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of HCA Healthcare is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.55. HCA Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here