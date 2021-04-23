Earnings results for Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.21.

Honeywell International last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm earned $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Its revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $8.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Honeywell International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honeywell International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $213.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.03%. The high price target for HON is $250.00 and the low price target for HON is $160.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Honeywell International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $213.14, Honeywell International has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $229.26. Honeywell International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Honeywell International has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honeywell International is 45.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honeywell International will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.51% next year. This indicates that Honeywell International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

In the past three months, Honeywell International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by insiders. 75.97% of the stock of Honeywell International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON



Earnings for Honeywell International are expected to grow by 11.38% in the coming year, from $7.03 to $7.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 32.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of Honeywell International is 32.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 39.18. Honeywell International has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Honeywell International has a P/B Ratio of 8.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here