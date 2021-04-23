Earnings results for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Huntington Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Huntington Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.79, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.06%. The high price target for HBAN is $18.50 and the low price target for HBAN is $7.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Huntington Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.79, Huntington Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $15.50. Huntington Bancshares has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntington Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 47.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.18% next year. This indicates that Huntington Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

In the past three months, Huntington Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,743,673.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by insiders. 72.59% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN



Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to grow by 69.44% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Huntington Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 3.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huntington Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

