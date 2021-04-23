Earnings results for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Investar last issued its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business earned $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Investar has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.03%. The high price target for ISTR is $22.00 and the low price target for ISTR is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Investar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.83, Investar has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $21.05. Investar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investar has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investar is 15.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investar will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.58% next year. This indicates that Investar will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

In the past three months, Investar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.75% of the stock of Investar is held by insiders. 54.97% of the stock of Investar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR



Earnings for Investar are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Investar is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Investar is 17.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Investar has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

