IQVIA Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

IQVIA last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.7. IQVIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IQVIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $208.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.75%. The high price target for IQV is $250.00 and the low price target for IQV is $156.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IQVIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $208.60, IQVIA has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $219.00. IQVIA has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

IQVIA does not currently pay a dividend. IQVIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, IQVIA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of IQVIA is held by insiders. 87.15% of the stock of IQVIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 24.49% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $7.27 per share. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 240.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 240.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.43. IQVIA has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IQVIA has a P/B Ratio of 6.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

