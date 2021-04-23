Earnings results for KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

KB Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group has generated $7.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. KB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KB Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for KB Financial Group.

Dividend Strength: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KB Financial Group is 18.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KB Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.41% next year. This indicates that KB Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

In the past three months, KB Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.00% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.61% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB



Earnings for KB Financial Group are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $6.75 per share. The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. KB Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

