Earnings results for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Kimberly-Clark last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Kimberly-Clark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.56%. The high price target for KMB is $181.00 and the low price target for KMB is $122.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kimberly-Clark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.73, Kimberly-Clark has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $140.33. Kimberly-Clark has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark pays a meaningful dividend of 3.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimberly-Clark has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 66.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimberly-Clark will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.02% next year. This indicates that Kimberly-Clark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

In the past three months, Kimberly-Clark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,547.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by insiders. 71.89% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB



Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 2.48% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $7.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.77. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 20.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Kimberly-Clark has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimberly-Clark has a P/B Ratio of 246.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

