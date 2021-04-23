Earnings results for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Limestone Bancorp last posted its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limestone Bancorp in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Limestone Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Limestone Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

In the past three months, Limestone Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.00% of the stock of Limestone Bancorp is held by insiders. 35.72% of the stock of Limestone Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST



Earnings for Limestone Bancorp are expected to decrease by -29.29% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Limestone Bancorp is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Limestone Bancorp is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Limestone Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

