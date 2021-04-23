Earnings results for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.96.

MarketAxess last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. Its revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MarketAxess has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.1. MarketAxess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. MarketAxess will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, April 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarketAxess in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $572.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.32%. The high price target for MKTX is $631.00 and the low price target for MKTX is $492.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MarketAxess has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $572.00, MarketAxess has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $523.25. MarketAxess has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MarketAxess has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MarketAxess is 48.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MarketAxess will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.24% next year. This indicates that MarketAxess will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

In the past three months, MarketAxess insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,795,995.00 in company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of MarketAxess is held by insiders. 90.76% of the stock of MarketAxess is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX



Earnings for MarketAxess are expected to grow by 9.03% in the coming year, from $7.75 to $8.45 per share. The P/E ratio of MarketAxess is 72.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of MarketAxess is 72.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. MarketAxess has a P/B Ratio of 25.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

