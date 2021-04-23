Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Moog last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $684 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.1. Moog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.97%. The high price target for MOG.A is $105.00 and the low price target for MOG.A is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Moog is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moog will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.65% next year. This indicates that Moog will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. 86.99% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)



Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 24.15% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,044.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,044.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.62. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

