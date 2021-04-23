Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Moog last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.95 million for the quarter. Moog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.6. Moog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. Only 0.45% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,062.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Moog is 1,062.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 75.62. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

