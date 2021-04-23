Earnings results for Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Norwood Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $18.28 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Norwood Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Norwood Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Norwood Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Norwood Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,983.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Norwood Financial is held by insiders. Only 18.49% of the stock of Norwood Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Norwood Financial is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Norwood Financial is 13.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. Norwood Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

