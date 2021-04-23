Earnings results for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Nucor last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Nucor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nucor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.75%. The high price target for NUE is $86.00 and the low price target for NUE is $46.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nucor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.55, Nucor has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $80.18. Nucor has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nucor has been increasing its dividend for 48 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nucor is 37.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nucor will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.29% next year. This indicates that Nucor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

In the past three months, Nucor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,290,639.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Nucor is held by insiders. 75.12% of the stock of Nucor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nucor (NYSE:NUE



Earnings for Nucor are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 56.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 56.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.05. Nucor has a PEG Ratio of 1.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nucor has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

