Earnings results for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 04/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Peoples Financial Services last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Peoples Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Dividend Strength: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peoples Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

In the past three months, Peoples Financial Services insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $155,974.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Peoples Financial Services is held by insiders. Only 27.10% of the stock of Peoples Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS



The P/E ratio of Peoples Financial Services is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.73. The P/E ratio of Peoples Financial Services is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.54. Peoples Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

