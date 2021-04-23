Earnings results for People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

People’s United Financial last released its earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. People’s United Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.84%. The high price target for PBCT is $20.50 and the low price target for PBCT is $9.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

People’s United Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.63, People’s United Financial has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $17.80. People’s United Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. People’s United Financial has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of People’s United Financial is 51.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, People’s United Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.45% next year. This indicates that People’s United Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

In the past three months, People’s United Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by insiders. 71.55% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT



Earnings for People’s United Financial are expected to decrease by -9.09% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 15.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.74. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 15.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.71. People’s United Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

